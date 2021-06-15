Bus stands to be reorganised in Melton town centre
Bus passengers in Melton town centre have been advised that departure stands will be reorganised from Monday to make them easier to identify.
The changes will be made in both St Mary’s Way and Windsor street, as follows:
***Departures from ST MARY’S WAY -
Stand 2 - Service 15 (Melton town service), service 19 to Nottingham and 25 to Stathern;
Stand 3 - Service 8 to Loughborough and service 23 to Bottesford;
Stand 4 - Service 8 to Grantham and service 29 to Brooksby College.
***Departures from WINDSOR STREET -
Stand 1 - Service 14 (Melton town service) and service 100 to Syston;
Stand 3 - Service 55/56 to Grantham and service RF2 to Oakham;
Stand 4 - Service RF1 to Oakham/Corby and service 29 to Essendine.
A spokesperson for Centrebus commented: “From Monday June 21 we will be simplifying and reorganising the departure stands we use in Melton Mowbray town centre.”