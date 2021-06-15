Bus stands to be reorganised in Melton town centre

Changes to changes to the departure stands for Centrebus services in Melton Mowbray which come in on Monday Junes 21 EMN-210615-134602001

The changes will be made in both St Mary’s Way and Windsor street, as follows:

***Departures from ST MARY’S WAY -

Stand 2 - Service 15 (Melton town service), service 19 to Nottingham and 25 to Stathern;

Stand 3 - Service 8 to Loughborough and service 23 to Bottesford;

Stand 4 - Service 8 to Grantham and service 29 to Brooksby College.

***Departures from WINDSOR STREET -

Stand 1 - Service 14 (Melton town service) and service 100 to Syston;

Stand 3 - Service 55/56 to Grantham and service RF2 to Oakham;

Stand 4 - Service RF1 to Oakham/Corby and service 29 to Essendine.