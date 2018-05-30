Average speed cameras to be installed near Melton as part of £500,000 road safety trial

Average speed cameras are to be installed beside a busy road near Melton as part of a new county-wide safety campaign.

The monitors will be put in on the B676 Saxby Road close to the turnings to Wyfordby and Freeby in conjunction with a £500,000 12-month trial exercise conducted by Leicestershire County Council.

Six other locations have also been chosen, because of their ongoing issues around speeding drivers and road safety, with the first of the devices to be installed in Sharnford, Walcote and Measham this week in a bid to discourage motorists from speeding.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport at County Hall, said: “I’m delighted that we’re trialling the average speed enforcement, as we have a commitment to working to make our roads as safe as they can be.

“There are communities across the county whose lives are blighted by the effects of speeding motorists.

“We have listened to what people have been telling us about the problem.

“Hopefully the scheme will address the concerns of residents and make a positive change to drivers’ behaviour.”

The trial and enforcement will start this summer and the authority would then look to widen out the camera programme, should a proposed new approach to funding be supported by the government.

At present, funds generated through camera fines are retained by HM Treasury, but the county council has asked if revenue can be retained by local authorities to cover the capital cost of the average speed cameras, after which the revenue would revert to government.

This would enable further roll-outs of this type of enforcement measure across Leicestershire.

