A drone image of roundabout 5 (on Saxby Road) for the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road

All six roundabouts on Melton Mowbray’s partial bypass are now open after the final two were completed at the weekend.

Work teams finalised construction on the roundabouts on the A606 Nottingham Road and B676 Saxby Road as we move closer to the anticipated opening of the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) early next year.

Both Saxby Road and St Bartholomew’s Way were closed since June but both opened up slightly ahead of schedule at the weekend.

County Hall say there should be no need for any further major road closures before the £134M NEMMDR, which will connect the A606 to the north of Melton with the A606 near Burton Lazars over 4.5 miles.

Councillor Charles Whitford, lead member for roads and transport at Leicestershire County Council, said: “The completion of these final roundabouts is a major milestone and I’m proud to see this large-scale county council project reach its final stages.

“We look forward to early 2026, when the road opens fully to motorists.

“I’d like to thank local residents for bearing with us during road closures which were necessary to complete the project safely.”

Built by contractors Galliford Try on the council’s behalf, the relief road represents the county council’s biggest ever highways scheme.

As well as taking through traffic out of the town centre, it will provide better access to new housing developments, Twinlakes Park, John Ferneley College and rural villages.

Safer cycling and walking routes will also be included along the NEMMDR’s length.

Local people will be given an opportunity to name the new road – County Hall say more details on this will be released nearer the opening time.