Signs on the A607 at Thorpe Arnold warning drivers that the road is currently closed

The A607 near Melton Mowbray is set to reopen as scheduled, County Hall has confirmed.

The route has been closed between Thorpe Arnold and Melton Mowbray Golf Club since April to enable contractors to build one of the roundabouts on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

The closure has caused disruption for drivers heading towards the Vale of Belvoir and Grantham, with longer detours required to be made on diversion routes, but the road will be open again on Sunday June 22.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire County Council told the Melton Times: “The A607 is scheduled to reopen as planned.”

Three more roads are set to be closed, however, as the partial bypass project enters its final phase, starting on Monday with St Bartholomew’s Way.

The closure, from 6am, will be over a short length of the road, from its junction with the A606 Nottingham Road to its junction with Southwell Close.

And on Tuesday June 24, the B676 Saxby Road closes from 6am – a diversion will be in place via the A607 to the A1 and vice versa.

Both St Bartholomew’s Way and the B676 Saxby Road are due to reopen on Sunday September 28.

The final closure is the A606 Nottingham Road - from 6am on Monday July 7 until 7pm on Sunday August 31.

The closure will be over a length of the A606 Nottingham Road, from its junction with Brampton Road to Hilltop Farm.

The diversion route for this closure is via the A606 to the A46, A46 to Dalby Intersection, A6006 to Melton and vice versa.

The county council says the timing of the latest closures – to allow the final two roundabouts to be built and road resurfacing carried out – was chosen to avoid the busiest travel periods, minimise weather-related delays and reduce costs, all while keeping the momentum of a project that remains on time and on track.

The £127M bypass will divert traffic away from the town centre, between the A606 Nottingham Road to the north and the A606 Burton Road to the south. It is expected to open early next year.