12-year-old boy taken to hospital after collision with car in Melton

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital yesterday (Wednesday) after being in collision with a car in Melton.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the incident, on Nottingham Road, which is believed to have happened while the boy was walking to school.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called at 8.10am by the ambulance service after reports were made of a 12-year-old boy being in collision with a car on Nottingham Road.

“The boy was treated by ambulance staff and is believed to have sustained minor injuries, including bruising.”