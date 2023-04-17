All new smart motorway schemes in the UK are being scrapped, the government has confirmed.

The Department for Transport said that no new sections of the controversial roads would be built and confirmed that schemes already paused for safety research would be removed from its future road building plans. It said that the decision reflected financial pressures and the lack of public confidence in the roads.

In total, 14 planned smart motorways are being scrapped - 11 previously paused in January 2022 and three earmarked for construction. However, two stretches - between junctions six to eight of the M56, and 21a to 26 of the M6 - will continue as they are already more than three-quarters complete.

The DfT said that the scrapped projects would have cost more than £1 billion but also acknowledged that many drivers felt unsafe on smart motorways. It did, however, leave the door open for their revival, saying “cancelling these schemes will allow more time to track public confidence in smart motorways over a longer period”.

There have been mounting calls to scrap smart motorways - which turn the hard shoulder into a live traffic lane and replace it with emergency refuge areas - and in his leadership campaign last year Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to ban them.

Announcing the cancellation of all projects, he said: "All drivers deserve to have confidence in the roads they use to get around the country. That’s why last year I pledged to stop the building of all new smart motorways, and today I’m making good on that promise.

“Many people across the country rely on driving to get to work, to take their children to school and go about their daily lives and I want them to be able to do so with full confidence that the roads they drive on are safe.”

Safety fears centre around the risk of a broken down vehicle being hit by another vehicle in a live traffic lane. Stopped vehicle detection technology is supposed to help prevent that but twice in the last six months the system has suffered major nationwide failures.

Campaigner Claire Mercer, whose husband was killed on a smart motorway in South Yorkshire, welcomed the Government’s move but pledged to continue pushing for the hard shoulder to return on every road.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s great, it’s very good news. I’m particularly happy that it’s been confirmed that the routes that are in planning, in progress, have also been cancelled. I didn’t think they’d do that.

“So it’s good news, but obviously it’s the existing ones that are killing us. And I’m not settling for more emergency refuge areas. So it’s half the battle, but we’ve still got half the battle to go.”

Which smart motorways have been scrapped?

The new announcement covers 11 existing projects, including seven to covert dynamci hard shoulder to all lane running, plus three planned for construction:

M1 Junction 10 to 13

M1 North Leicestershire

M1 Junction 35A to 39 - Sheffield to Wakefield

M3 Junction 9 to 14

M4 - M5 interchange (M4 Junction 19 to 20 and M5 Junction 15 to 17)

M6 Junction 4 to 5

M6 Junction 5 to 8

M6 Junction 8 to 10a

M6 Junction 19 to 21A - Knutsford to Croft

M25 Junction 10 to 16

M40/M42 interchange

M42 Junction 3a to 7

M62 Junction 25 to 30

M62 Junction 20 to 25

Existing smart motorways to remain

The DfT said that the existing 400 miles of smart motorway across England will remain in place. It said that work to create an extra 150 emergency areas across the network would continue, as well as efforts to improve stopped vehicle detection technology on all lane running smart motorways.

However, the AA is among groups who urged the government to reinstate the hard shoulder where it has already been removed. Its president Edmund King said: “We have had enough coroners passing down their deadly and heart-breaking judgments where the lack of a hard shoulder has contributed to deaths.

“At last the Government has listened and we are delighted to see the rollout of ‘smart’ motorways scrapped. We would also like to see the hard shoulder reinstated on existing stretches in due course.”

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said the announcement was a "watershed moment". He said "This is a victory for everyone who has campaigned against these motorways that, by their design, put drivers in more danger should they be unlucky enough to break down on one.

“Our research shows all lane running smart motorways are deeply unpopular with drivers so we’re pleased the Government has finally arrived at the same conclusion. It’s now vitally important that plans are made for making the hundreds of existing miles of these types of motorway as safe as possible.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “We want the public to know that this Government is listening to their concerns.