Drivers warned about extra trains travelling through crossings in Melton area

Motorists who drive through level crossings at Asfordby, Brooksby, Rearsby and East Goscote have been warned to expect extra delays starting later this month.

Network Rail say trains will be diverted to tracks in the Melton area while work is taking place to upgrade the Midland Main Line between Market Harborough and Leicester.

As a result, the barriers will come down on more occasions on local crossings for a period of six days, from Tuesday May 28 until Sunday June 2, inclusive.

Drivers are advised to allow more time for their journeys if they are going through these crossings and they urged to not be complacent and to follow all of the safety and warning signs.

Throughout the six-day period, Network Rail’s mobile safety vans will visit the affected crossings.

Vinny Briggs, route level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “Major work is taking place to the line at Market Harborough station as part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade.

“This work means no trains are able to run on the line through Market Harborough station and trains in the area will be diverted.

“This will lead to an increase in the number of trains passing over level crossings in the area, which in turn means more barrier down time at these level crossings.

“We would urge all level crossing users to allow additional time for their journey and would like to remind them just how important it is to follow all of the safety information at the crossing.

“We would like to thank all those affected for their patience whilst this major upgrade takes place.”

No trains will be able to travel on the Midland Main Line between Market Harborough and Leicester while the upgrade work is taking place.

The crossing gates at Oakham will also be lowered on more occasions as a result of the work.