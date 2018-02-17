Time to go to great lengths for the Melton Swimarathon

Melton’s 18th Swimarathon will take place next month.

The event, which is organised by the Melton Mowbray Lions, could see hundreds of swimmers take the plunge at Waterfield Leisure Centre to raise money for local causes.

Lions Sabrina Tate and Tony Eaves PHOTO: Supplied

So far there has been a steady entry by teams but there are still ten slots left.

The fundraiser is open to swimmers of all ages and ability (must be able to swim a length of the swimming pool). Teams of around six can apply and will have 55 minutes to swim as many lengths as they can on a relay basis.

Charities and other causes which will benefit from the Swimarathon this year include Melton Mencap and Melton Young Carers (based at Venture House), Melton Mayor Tejpal Bains’s appeal for LOROS and NRAS (National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society), and various charitable projects supported by the Lions.

Lions President Sabrina Tate said: “The main objective is to raise money for local charities and we ask each team member to find sponsors.

Craig Dolby shows a turn of speed PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Enter a team and swim because it is a fun event for all ages and levels of competence. We urge you to have a go and enjoy yourselves.”

Swimming will start on the hour on Saturday, March 17, from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Teams will not be competing against each other, neither will individuals.

To enter a team at this year’s Swimarathon email Mrs Tate at tatesabrina206@yahoo.co.uk or call her on 01664 858988 or 07860 102223.