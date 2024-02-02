News you can trust since 1859
Three fire crews tackle blaze at Melton Mowbray house

Firefighters from three stations have been dealing with a blaze at a house in Melton Mowbray today (Friday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 14:38 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 17:50 GMT
Fire crews were deployed to the scene

Crews from Melton, Oakham and Birstall were deployed to the property in Irwell Close after it was reported at 12.09pm.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The caller reported a fire in a garage attached to the property which contained classic vehicles.

“The fire had spread to the roof space of the property and we had two casualties with smoke inhalation.

"Further pumping appliances and an aerial ladder were requested.”