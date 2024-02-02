Three fire crews tackle blaze at Melton Mowbray house
Firefighters from three stations have been dealing with a blaze at a house in Melton Mowbray today (Friday).
Crews from Melton, Oakham and Birstall were deployed to the property in Irwell Close after it was reported at 12.09pm.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The caller reported a fire in a garage attached to the property which contained classic vehicles.
“The fire had spread to the roof space of the property and we had two casualties with smoke inhalation.
"Further pumping appliances and an aerial ladder were requested.”