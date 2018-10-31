Ten secure their place in final of Vale’s Got Talent

Have your say

Contestants who could sing, dance, juggle or play an instrument impressed during the first semi-final of Vale’s Got Talent on Saturday.

The standard of performances was very high and the judges had great difficulty in making the final selection of the ten performers who are going through to the final to be held at Cotgrave Welfare Club on Saturday, December 15.

Isla, Molly and Lily May PHOTO: Supplied

The contest, organised by the Rotary Club of the Vale of Belvoir, has total prize pot of £700 and trophy for the winner.

Those now vying for the title include Oliver Coleman, Isla, Molly and Lily May, Amelia Dennis, Joe Cheetham, Grace HY, Bad Fridays, Flintham Community Choir, Rebecca Coleman, Chris Cheetham, Harriet Watkinson.

The second semi-final takes place at Cotgrave’s Candleby Lane School on Saturday, November 17, and will feature acts from the Melton borough.

The final itself takes place on Saturday, December 15, at Cotgrave Welfare Scheme Social Club.

Bad Fridays PHOTO: Supplied

This is the ninth year of the competition. It is raising money for local causes.

Amelia Dennis PHOTO: Supplied