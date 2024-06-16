Police responded to a serious road collision near Holwell

Six people were taken to hospital yesterday (Saturday) after a serious road collision near Melton.

Detectives are investigating the incident, at the junction of Clawson Lane and Waltham Lane near Holwell just before 5.30pm, which involved a black Citroen C1 and a black Range Rover.

The occupants of both vehicles – four in the Citroen and two in the Range Rover – were taken to hospital.

Two 17-year-olds who were in the Citroen remain in a serious condition. No other life-threatening or life-changing injuries were reported.

No-one has been arrested.

Det Sgt Mike Steer, from the force’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU), said: “I’m appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

“I’m keen to speak to motorists who were in the area and particularly those with a dashcam.

"If you saw the collision occur, or either vehicle beforehand, please contact police.”