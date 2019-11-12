Taxi driver rescued from flooded Ratcliffe on the Wreake road by firefighters

Have your say

A stranded taxi driver was rescued by firefighters yesterday (Monday) after he drove into heavy flood waters at Ratcliffe on the Wreake.

The incident was reported at 5.51pm on Broome Lane in the village.

A crew from the Birstall Fire Station were joined at the scene by a water rescue vehicle from Castle Donington and a technical rescue team from the city’s Southern station.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “A taxi had been driven into flood water and became stranded. .

“One male taxi driver was rescued from the water by the fire service.”