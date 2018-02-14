Suggest a Melton borough worthy cause that should get a share of Trumpton cash

Following last year’s record-breaking Trumpton tour which raised £9,285.61, Melton firefighters are seeking worthy causes to donate to.

Usually people who have a suggestion about where the money should go are encouraged to send letters to Melton Fire Station, however, this year the process is a little different.

Melton firefighter and Trumpton treasurer, Scott Smith, said: “We are now looking for potential beneficiaries who would benefit from a share of the £9,285.61 raised.

“Any Melton borough based charities, clubs, organisations or individuals that would like to suggest a worthy cause can pick up an application form from the table in reception at Melton Fire Station, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, or by emailing trumptonmelton@outlook.com”

Once an application form has been completed it must be hand delivered or posted to: Trumpton Charity Committee, Melton Fire Station, Nottingham Road, Melton, Leicestershire, LE13 0NP. No applications via email or Facebook will be accepted.

All applications must be received by no later than 6pm on Friday, February 23.

Successful applicants will be invited to attend a formal presentation evening later in the year.