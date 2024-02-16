Students learn how to apply ideas during unique innovation day at Holovis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dozens of young people learned how to turn ideas into action as they explored innovation during a unique visit to Holovis.

The sixth form and college students received a masterclass in developing design and proof concept while visiting the base of the world leader in immersive and interactive attractions and experiences.

It included developing an innovation mindset, learning practical concepts and skills, critical thinking, networking, and overcoming barriers to change.

Pictures show students at the Holovis innovation event

Hinckley-based Holovis welcomed students from schools and colleges to the ‘We Discover’ event, which formed part of Leicestershire Innovation Festival 2024.

The masterclass was organised by the Leicester and Leicestershire Careers Hub, with the support of LLEP Innovation Board member Sandra Wiggins, and brought leading entrepreneurs, innovators, and senior leaders together with young people to talk about innovation.

Guest speakers at the event on Thursday included:

Stuart Hetherington, founder and CEO of Holovis International, and LLEP Innovation Board member;

Launchpad AI CEO Anuj Ashar, a 22-year-old tech entrepreneur, and LLEP Innovation Board member;

Claudine McClean, VP of Global Talent at Holovis;

Iqbal Ullah, Senior Lecturer in Enterprise at Loughborough College, and leader of enterprise education and skills development.

Talks during the day included a look at the growth of Holovis and what innovation means to the attractions and experience design firm.

Holovis uses cutting-edge technology to transform the sensory experience, immersing audiences and guests in 360° interactive and real-time content along with spatial audio, SFX and lighting, all integrated with its motion platforms and ride systems.

One discussion involved designing and building world-changing ideas. Meanwhile, students also had the chance to listen to some of the Young Enterprise Winners 2023 to look at the highs and the lows of their innovation journey, as well as speakers from De Montfort University, Prince’s Trust, Anuncia Limited, and the Sir Thomas White Loan Charity, which offers interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs.

Stuart Hetherington said: “It was fantastic to see the young people considering how to develop new ideas with an innovation-led mindset during the event and we were very pleased to be able to offer them a tour of our facility and see some of the Holovis technology and solutions being designed and built.”

Event organiser, Gerarde Manley, LLEP Careers Hub Lead, said: “These are our future innovators and they gained the chance to interact first-hand with people who have been there and done it.”

Leicestershire Innovation Festival is an annual celebration of ideas and improvements for organisations of all sizes operating in Leicester and Leicestershire.

The sixth annual festival was launched at Space Park Leicester, with a theme of ‘Small Change, Big Impact’ over more than 20 events. The festival started on February 5 and finishes today.

Leicestershire Innovation Festival 2024 is sponsored by Brewin Dolphin, Cross Productions, De Montfort University, Exemplas, Freeths, Howes Percival, ITS, Loughborough University, MIRA Technology Park, Novartis, and University of Leicester.