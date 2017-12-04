Special nativity cribs fill Melton’s Sage Cross Methodist Church

Some absolutely stunning nativity cribs from around the world were on display in Melton’s Sage Cross Methodist Church at the weekend.

The spectacular annual Festival of Cribs had more of a variety than ever before. One visitor even said “For me this is where Christmas begins.”

Organisers Margaret Phillips and Jen Hanson with a wooden nativity set from the Phillipines PHOTO: Tim Williams

Organiser Margaret Jury said: “The event was very good this year and there was a constant flow of people coming throughout both days.

“All who visited, new or returning, were really appreciative of the effort put into displaying or making them.

“We had 110 cribs from places including Africa, America, Alaska and Portugal.”

Some of the more unusual cribs included one made from glass figures on top of a cake, one made from palm leaves found in a charity shop and another constructed from clothes pegs.

John Phillips admires Peggy Edward's nativity figure made from palm leaves PHOTO: Tim Williams

Margaret added: “One gentleman was so inspired from two years ago that he made his own out of wood.

“My husband and I displayed a life size nativity scene with a baby lamb beside. A little girl of 20-months tried to grab the lamb and take it home, this was a lovely Christmas picture.”

Hot Christmas lunches were served in Wesley Hall and a total profit of £1,383.38 was raised for the Sage Cross Development Fund.

Another impressive display of cribs in Sage Cross Methodist Church PHOTO: Tim Williams