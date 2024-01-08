A Rearsby man rescued four animals from a flooded field after answering a desperate SOS call for help.

Will Moir goes out on his motorboat to rescue animals from a flooded field near Barrow-upon-Soar (left) one of the struggling horses is pulled to safely

Dozens of people had gathered outside the field, off Little Moor Lane, near Barrow-Upon-Soar, with horses and cattle struggling to stay afloat in deep floodwaters.

Holly Bradshaw – one of the first on the scene with her boyfriend – sent out a post on Facebook asking for help and Will Moir instantly set off from Rearsby with his motorboat.

There were about 15 horses in the field and the same number of cattle.

A horse is rescued on Will Moir's boat (left) and others try to warm up one of the rescued horses after it was rescued from the flooded field

“I rang the fire brigade to see if they could help and made a few calls and there were about 50 people down there at one time,” Holly told the Melton Times.

“There was a five-bar gate and the water was up to the top bar.

"A couple of guys tried to get into the field but it was over the top of their waders.

“We then realised we needed a boat and thankfully Will responded to my post.”

Will had to make multiple trips out to rescue animals one-by one in his motorboat.

Holly continued: “He concentrated on the most vulnerable ones, including a mare in foal which was tangled in some brambles and mare to one of the babies.

"The two that came out and went to the vets were struggling – the mare in foal couldn’t walk and had to be carried out, bless her.

“The foal was trying to walk but he was very weak as well.

"It was very sad to see them not being able to walk and being hypothermic.

“We didn’t know if they were going to make it.”

They also had help from the Drone To Home animal rescue charity which was able to locate one of the animals which had broken away from the others.

Fire service specialist rescue teams were initially involved elsewhere with high risk call-outs but firefighters eventually arrived from three Leicestershire stations.