Soldier praises Melton police for recovering stolen medals

A soldier has thanked police officers for their swift action in recovering his treasured military medals after they were stolen in a burglary at his Melton home.

Intruders broke into Lee Allen’s property while he was away on holiday with his partner, Zoe Wyrko, ransacking it and making off with electrical items and six medals he has been awarded during his 27-year army career.

The honours were for serving in Bosnia, Iraq and Northern Ireland and also for long service and the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

The couple were so distraught about the theft that they offered a reward for information leading to the return of the medals.

Their appeal was shared on social media by hundreds of people and TV presenter Nick Knowles Tweeted about it to his 145,000 followers.

And last night, Lee and Zoe got the great news that Melton police officers had recovered the medals following an intelligence-led operation.

An ecstatic Lee told the Melton Times this morning: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to all that shared the post about the stolen medals, and to Leicestershire police and the team at Melton Mowbray police station for recovering them.

“Thank you to everyone for all their help and support.

“We are both over the moon about the recovery of the medals, they mean so much – are more than just pieces of metal.”

Melton police commandeer, Insp Siobhan Gorman, Tweeted: “So, so pleased to be able to return these stolen medals to their rightful owner after an intelligence led policing operation in Melton Mowbray yesterday. They are back where they belong.”