'Shock is a massive factor for the body when people jump into cold water on a very hot day'

Melton firefighters visit Brownlow Primary School to warn pupils about swimming in open water

As well as visiting students, a team from the town fire station also regularly visits areas of the town where youngsters traditionally congregate for a swim in warm weather.

They give advice about the dangers and how easy it is to struggle in open water.

Nigel Grant, a Melton firefighter, told the Melton Times: "When jumping in the water, shock is a massive factor.

"Even though its 30-odd degrees outside the water is still relatively cold.

"Going from hot temperatures outside, your body is going to have a shock going into the water and that is when a lot of people do get into trouble.

"Also you don’t know what is under the water – it could be weed, silt or even shopping trolleys down there.”

Local firefighters were at Brownlow and Ab Kettleby Schools last week warning them about the dangers with the summer holidays coming up.

He said: “We have open water hot spots in Melton where our fire bike team go out through the warmer months and offer advice.

"Petfoods river, the locks like Rhubarb Island area and Melton Country Park lake, for example.

“It’s not down to us to tell them to get out of the water and be lifeguards, that’s down to other agencies.

