Traffic tailbacks this morning caused by the emergency closure of Thorpe Road

Work teams were repairing a water pipe in the road earlier this week and while restoring the road surface they detected a collapsed sewer ‘which has led to a void forming on the carriageway’ which needed to be attended to this morning.

There has been a deluge of angry comments on social media today from people who say they were given no prior warning of the closure.

Vehicles were backed up as parents went on the school runs and people attempted to get to work and to visit Tesco supermarket.

No date and time has been given on when the latest issue is likely to be sorted and when the road is reopened to traffic.

The traffic delays have been exacerbated with the continuing closure of nearby Saxby Road after two water pipes burst and had to be repaired, with that closure expected to be in place until next Tuesday.

On today’s Thorpe Road closure, a Severn Trent spokesperson told the Melton Times: “We’d like to apologise to residents who have been affected by the recent roadworks in Melton Mowbray.

“On Tuesday we attended a burst on a water pipe on Thorpe Road and we're pleased to say that the repair was completed that morning.

"While working to get the road surface back to normal, a separate issue was identified on the waste network which has required an emergency road closure on Thorpe Road in order for our teams to complete the repair.

"Again we’re really sorry to customers living and working in the area who have been disrupted by these works, our expert team of engineers are working to make the repair and get everything back to normal as quickly and as safely as possible.”