Two schoolgirls are in hospital this morning (Tuesday) after being involved in a collision with a car in Melton Mowbray.

Police at the scene of this morning's collision in Scalford Road, Melton, which involved two schoolgirls and a car PHOTO GEORGE ICKE

The air ambulance was deployed to the scene of the incident, on Scalford Road, just after 8.05am, as students made their way to schools in the area.

Leicestershire Police arrived at the site to deal with the aftermath of the collision and it is unclear at the moment what injuries the girls have sustained.

A police spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “Officers were called to a collision in Scalford Road in Melton Mowbray, just after 8.05am today.

“The collision involved two schoolgirls and a car.

“The road has been closed off while emergency services deal with the incident.

“Ambulance services and the Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

“Both girls have been taken to the Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where their injuries are being assessed.”