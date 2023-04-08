A major Melton road is closed following a serious collision

Leicestershire Police say Saxby Road was closed between Waltham Road, Freeby and the Thorpe End junction at 11.55am and it remains closed to traffic.

Melton firefighters attended the scene and there are reports that an air ambulance has landed in the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police have not updated the incident but it is believed to have involved a motorcycle and no other vehicles.