Saxby Road closed after serious collision
What is understood to be a serious road collision has led to the closure of Saxby Road in Melton since noon.
By Nick Rennie
Published 8th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST
Leicestershire Police say Saxby Road was closed between Waltham Road, Freeby and the Thorpe End junction at 11.55am and it remains closed to traffic.
Melton firefighters attended the scene and there are reports that an air ambulance has landed in the town.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police have not updated the incident but it is believed to have involved a motorcycle and no other vehicles.
More to follow.