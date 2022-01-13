Road blocked as lorry overturns in Vale of Belvoir
Emergency services were deployed to the Vale of Belvoir after a lorry overturned this afternoon (Thursday).
Ben Gregory captured this image of the stricken vehicle on Mill Hill on the approach to Stathern.
Police officers and firefighters were alerted to the incident around 2pm and the road remains blocked in both directions.
It is not known yet whether anyone was injured when the lorry turned over.
