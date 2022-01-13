Road blocked as lorry overturns in Vale of Belvoir

Emergency services were deployed to the Vale of Belvoir after a lorry overturned this afternoon (Thursday).

By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 3:32 pm
A lorry blocks the road near Stathern after overturning this afternoon PHOTO Ben Gregory EMN-220113-152457001

Ben Gregory captured this image of the stricken vehicle on Mill Hill on the approach to Stathern.

Police officers and firefighters were alerted to the incident around 2pm and the road remains blocked in both directions.

It is not known yet whether anyone was injured when the lorry turned over.

More to follow.