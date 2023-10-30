Residents will get a chance next week to see revised plans for hundreds of new homes on a former Melton factory site.

Developers want to build 298 properties on land previously occupied by the Jeld-Wen firm on Snow Hill in the town.

The company, which made windows, exterior door sets and patios, exterior doors, and stairs and was one of Melton’s largest employers.

Jeld-Wen decided to close its plants as part of a drive ‘to maximise efficiencies in our operations and focus on areas will help ensure long-term profitable growth’.

The former Jeld-Wen site at Snow Hill in Melton Mowbray

Initial plans to build on the site were for 313 homes and 376 parking space but amended proposals have been drawn up with 15 fewer properties and 129 more places to park, including 30 for visitors.

The design of one of the key features – The Community Square space – has been reconfigured to provide ‘a softer, greener gateway into Melton

Country Park’.

Ahead of the plans being discussed by Melton Borough Council, the agents for the development, Savills, are staging a public exhibition in Room 2 at Mary’s Place, on Burton Street, from 2pm to 6pm on Tuesday November 7.

Representatives from the project team, including Savills, M-EC and Assael Architecture, will be at the exhibition to explain the proposals and answer questions.

Roger Smith, of Savills, said: “We are keen to meet local residents to explain how the proposals have changed to address issues which have been raised in the application process.