An aerial shot of Bellway’s Roman Gate development in Melton Mowbray

New drone pictures of Bellway’s Roman Gate development, off Leicester Road, show how construction has advanced since work started last year.

Building began on the scheme last June and now 33 of the 217 properties planned for the site are complete and occupied by their new owners.

The first residents moved into their homes a year ago

More than a quarter of the 187 private homes on the market at Roman Gate have now been sold – 58 properties in all.

The remaining 30 homes at the development will be affordable properties available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Kenny Lattimore, sales manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “These pictures highlight how well work is progressing at Roman Gate.

“It will certainly be fascinating for those customers as well as our first residents to see these images of Roman Gate from a bird’s eye view.”

Roman Gate is part of a wider development of more than 500 new homes, with the wider project resulting in around £6 million contributed towards the local area from the developers involved, as part of planning agreements.

This will include £4.5 million for road improvements, £530,000 for education, £500,000 for sustainable transport services and more than £176,000 for policing.

There’s currently a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Roman Gate, with prices starting from £209,950.

