Pressure being applied to get key Melton roads reopened as soon as possible

Roads are closed in Melton Mowbray due to water system repairs

Long tailbacks have built up in that area of the town with both roads having been closed to traffic for safety reasons.

The closures have led to emotions running high for drivers who have been delayed on the school runs and getting to work because of the need to divert around the roadworks.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire County Council highways told the Melton Times this afternoon (Friday): “We are pushing for the works to Saxby Road to be completed this weekend, and for those on Thorpe Road to be finished and the road reopened before Christmas.”

Thorpe Road was closed in the early hours of yesterday after work teams discovered a large void in the road caused by a collapsed sewer which is compromising the safety of the road structure and its users.

The spokeswoman added: “Both of these roadworks schemes are being carried out by Severn Trent Water and are in place to allow emergency repairs.

“The road closures are necessary because of the instability of the road as a result of the sewer collapse and water main burst.

“Leicestershire County Council is working very closely with Severn Trent to minimise disruption caused by these emergency roadworks, and is actively encouraging them to communicate with residents and other stakeholders to keep them informed of the progress of the works.”

Saxby Road has now been closed for two weeks – after two pipes ruptured.

