Ukraine : Melton MP calls for humanitarian and lethal support

Melton MP Alicia Kearns (right) pictured during her Foreign Affairs Committee visit to Ukraine last month EMN-220225-151720001

Alicia Kearns visited the southern Ukraine city of Avdiivka last month with fellow members of the Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss the anticipated military agression by Russia.

The city, is close to the Donetsk Oblast region, close to where Russian troops had massed and where they have now attacked.

Mrs Kearns has welcomed the economic sanctions the UK and other governments have imposed on Russia but she wants to see more practical assistance to those in Ukraine who are fighting to retain their independence.

Leicestershire County Council headquarters at Glenfield EMN-220225-151837001

She Tweeted today that we urgently needed to provide ambulances, blood and medical equipment, satellite phones, vehicles to help with evacuating people and generators to support the Ukrainian cause.

Mrs Kearns also suggested setting up a protected humanitarian zone in western Ukraine to contain the invading forces and thwart President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions to control the entire country.

“We must also send lethal support - quietly - to our Ukranian allies who are resisting authoritarian aggression on behalf of all of Europe,” she Tweeted.

“Defensive equipment, especially helmets and bullet proof vests, are still needed.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton EMN-220225-151756001

“I do not want to give Putin an inch of Ukraine, however there is a humanitarian prerogative to save lives however we can, and if creating humanitarian zones in western Ukraine is the only way to save lives, then that is what we must consider.”

Meanwhile, Leicestershire County Council has announced its solidarity with the people of Ukraine, with plans to illuminate its Glenfield headquarters in the yellow and blue colours of the flag from tonight.

It is one of many public buildings and landmarks in the UK making the gesture as the capital, Kyiv, continues to come under sustained attack.

County council leader Nick Rushton said: “There is an appalling situation unfolding in Ukraine as Russian forces continue the assault on a peaceful democratic country.

“It may be a small gesture but we want Ukrainians to know that they are in the thoughts of the people of Leicestershire.

“We can only hope that that the violence and suffering caused by this terrible and illegal invasion ends soon.”