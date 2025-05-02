Andrew Innes (second from right) celebrates with Reform UK supporters after winning Melton East

In a seismic political shift, reflected across the county and the nation, Reform UK dramatically won both Melton Mowbray seats when the Leicestershire County Council election results were announced this afternoon (Friday).

There were loud cheers from their supporters inside the town’s St Mary’s Church when Andrew Innes won Melton East – defeating veteran Tory councillor Pam Posnett in the process – and Kerry Knight triumphed in Melton West.

Reform UK claimed 25 seats across Leicestershire, meaning we will have a hung council at County Hall – the Conservatives won 15 seats.

The Tories lost control of the council although there was some good news for party in the other local local divisions with Joe Orson and Bryan Lovegrove both retaining their seats in Melton Wolds and Belvoir, respectively.

Bryan Lovegrove pictured after retaining his Belvoir seat on Leicestershire County Council

A jubilant Mr Innes told the Melton Times: “Times are changing and Reform want to make a difference in this country.

"I changed to Reform because I was fed up with being let down by the promises of both the Conservatives and now Labour.

"People have a view of Reform which is completely wrong, particularly with issues like the NHS, and I look forward to debating our policies on the council.”

He added: “The first thing I will do is to talk to Melton people on what they want. I will also be talking to borough councillors and to the police to get their views on local crime issues.”

Kerry Knight makes her victory speech after winning Melton West

Mr Innes paid tribute to the service of Mrs Posnett in his victory speech and he added afterwards: “To win against someone like Pam Posnett is a huge privilege because the things she has done for this town are second to none.”

After her result, Ms Knight said in her speech: “Thank you very much for this Heavenly moment for voting for Reform – this will mean a big change for the people of Melton.”

Mr Lovegrove was delighted to retain his Belvoir seat but he recognised the change in voting patterns locally, with Reform UK candidate Dennis Pengelly running him close.

He told the Melton Times: “It has been a bit of a wake-up call.

Returning officer Edd de Coverly announces Elaine Holmes (right) as winner of the vacant Croxton Kerrial seat on Melton Borough Council from Max Clift (Ind)

"I visited all 12 parish councils in my division and spoke to local people during the campaign but Reform came second despite having no leaflets out and not much of a presence.”

Mr Lovegrove added: “Traffic has been an important issue in Belvoir and flooding has too with 10 of the 30 villages being affected by it.

"I have an agricultural background and that certainly helped me get votes with farming having such an uncertain future.

"I will continue to represent the interests of farmers and the many local businesses who work alongside them.”

Top three in the four local division were -

Melton West: Kerry Knight (Ref) 1,017, Sharon Brown (Ind) 563, Roma Frisby (Con) 480.

Melton East: Andrew Innes (Ref) 1,090, Pam Posnett (Con) 989, Helen Cliff (Lab) 581.

Belvoir: Bryan Lovegrove (Con) 1,629, Dennis Pengelly (Ref) 1,040, Jim Mason (Lab) 441.

Melton Wolds: Joe Orson (Con) 1,321, James Donovan (Ref) 958, Steve Carter (Ind) 382.

In the Croxton Kerrial by-election for Melton Borough Council, Elaine Holmes (Conservative) won the seat from Independent, Max Clift, by 325 votes to 296.