Prizes up for grabs for those residents who take part in Melton Patch Walks

Melton businesses have donated prize vouchers for residents involved in community patch walks around the town.

The latest is to take place around the Newport Ward on Wednesday March 28, at 4pm, meeting at the shops on Cranmere Road.

Undertakers’ Shane Mousley & Son have donated a £100 voucher towards the cost of a Golden Charter Funeral Plan and The Harboro Hotel is offering a voucher for a meal all Patch Walks this year.

Anyone taking part in the patch walks, or who has been involved in the pre-walk meeting, can be entered for a draw for a chance to win the vouchers.

Glynn Cartwright, of community organisation Melton Matters, which organises the walks, thanked the businesses for their support.

He said: “The Harboro Hotel has also agreed that we can hold a monthly team meeting at the hotel.

“This means we will be able to open our team meetings up to the public who will be able to come along and discuss any matters prior to our monthly patch walks.

“We are currently in discussion with another local company regarding the supply of some high visibility ‘Melton Matters’ vests or jackets.”

Residents join borough councillors, police officers and representatives of community groups on the patch walks, which are aimed at highlighting environmental and crime issues in areas of the town.