Pip Allnatt, Labour leader of Melton Borough Council.

​I have watched elections since 1959 and involved in around 70. So, I tend not to get overexcited, especially as generally in local council elections about 7 out of 10 people never vote.

As the leader of Melton Borough Council with 28 councillors, only 6 of whom are Labour I work with anyone willing to put our community first and seek reasonable compromises. I work with Independent councillors who work really hard for our community. You only had to visit the wonderful “40’s weekend” to see another big success involving my colleague Sharon Butcher (formerly Brown).

Unfortunately, local Conservative leaders want to play party politics all the time. Frankly I do not trust anything they or their hangers on have to say.

On the other hand, I am the chair of a group of 8 council leaders, only two of whom are Labour, and we have agreed unanimously on the only credible proposal for reforms to our local councils. This demonstrates that sensible compromise can work. I really believe in getting on with others to get things done. So, I have invited our two new Reform Party County councillors to meet and discuss anything and everything that will help them in their new role and help Melton.

Obviously, we have substantial differences of opinion on national politics and my guess is that we will also disagree on some local issues. It will be a two-way dialogue and the big issue for completion by November is a joint proposal on local government reform.

If Reform councillors want to increase efficiency, cut out waste and keep the local in local government I urge them to support the compromise proposal.

The election results were a good kick up the backside for the Government and many Labour supporters, like me, will think it needed it.

NHS waiting lists are coming down gradually but some daft things have been done too. One policy from Reform is good “re-nationalise the water companies” but Mr Farage needs to tell us why he supported privatisation in the first place.