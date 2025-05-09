Political View: Thanks to Pam for her dedication to Melton

​Former councillor Pam Posnett who gave many years of service and dedication to Melton Mowbray

​This article will be published in the Melton Times on 8th May, 80 years on from Victory in Europe Day, VE Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last weekend we saw events across the country, and in our own communities, to commemorate the moment that the war in Europe ended in 1945.

The King and Royal Family attended a parade in London, followed by a tea party for veterans; street parties took place around the country, and there are more commemorations still to come next weekend, including in Melton Mowbray, Syston and other communities locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is, of course, important to remember that VE Day did not mark the end of the war, with the fighting against Japan continuing for some months, until VJ Day on 2nd September, but VE Day marked the beginning of the end of the war for many, after almost six years of conflict.

As that wartime generation who witnessed those events gets older and passes away, it is more important than ever that we remember and mark events like VE Day to help prevent memories fading away, to once again take the opportunity to express our gratitude to that wartime generation, and to ensure the lessons of the past are not forgotten and lost to future generations.

A word that cropped up regularly over the bank holiday weekend about VE Day was sacrifice - the huge sacrifices made by not just those who fought, but also by those who worked in the factories and fields, and ordinary people who lived under the constant threat of bombs, and later the V1 and V2 rockets.

Watching the commemorations, hearing the recollections of those who were there, reading the reflections of that wartime generation, it was impossible not to feel humbled by all they endured and all they gave and sacrificed for the freedom we enjoy today. And those memories and commemorations are made all the more powerful by the shadow of war we see around the globe at the moment, in Ukraine, in the Middle East, and in sadly many other places around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as remembering, commemorating that victory 80 years ago that brought peace to Europe after six years of war, we must also never cease to be grateful to that generation, to those who fought, and died, for our country, and those who serve in our armed forces today.

While Remembrance Day, and events like VE Day, bring that gratitude into sharp focus, it should be there all year round, and we should show it in our support for our veterans. But alongside that, we must never forget.

We must ensure that events, including enjoyable events like street parties, also act as a reminder for future generations of the cost of war, and the huge sacrifices it entails.

My huge thanks, and I suspect those of all of our communities, to everyone who has helped, and this coming weekend will help, those communities locally to commemorate and to remember just how much we owe those who serve in our armed forces, and to that wartime generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also want to take this opportunity to congratulate all those who were elected in our area as County Councillors last week, in what will be the last elections to Leicestershire County Council, if the Government presses ahead with its plans for local Government reorganisation.

More broadly I want to express gratitude to everyone who put themselves forward for election - it is quite a commitment for someone to put themselves on a ballot paper, to face the campaign, and, if elected, to commit to serving their community, and it is important there are always people willing to step forward to do so.

I also want to pay particular tribute to Pam Posnett who, although not elected this time, has over so many years given such amazing service to Melton, serving previously on both the Borough and County Councils.

Our communities have good reason to be very grateful to people like Pam, who give so freely of their time and commitment, and whatever the decision at the ballot box, it is right we thank her for her many years of service, and her dedication to Melton Mowbray and its residents.