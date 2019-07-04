Panel members unveiled for Melton episode of Any Questions BBC Radio 4 show

The broadcaster who has chaired all of the hustings events for the Conservative Party leadership battle has been confirmed as one of the panel members for a live recording of a popular BBC Radio 4 programme in Melton later this month.

Iain Dale, a presenter with LBC, will be appearing in the episode of Any Questions at Melton Theatre on Friday July 19.

Also on the panel will be Labour MP, Jess Phillips, Tory MP and transport minister, Nusrat Ghani, and Scottish National Party MP, Pete Wishart.

Long-serving host, Jonathan Dimbleby, recently stepped down from the role, so the show will be chaired by BBC news journalist Shaun Ley.

The format of the programme involves politicians and other panellists answering questions from audience members.

Tickets are free and are available to collect at the theatre box office, on Asfordby Road, on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

The programme will be broadcast live at 8pm. Doors open at 6.45pm and seats must be taken by 7.15pm.