New speed limit for A606 near Melton

The speed limit on a section of the A606 connecting Melton with Oakham has been reduced from 60mph to 50mph.

New signs went up last week along the part of the road from Burton Lazars to the border with Rutland.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council said: “The speed limit on the A606 Melton Road was reduced to 50mph as part of the Rural Routes Initiative on February 5.

“The initiative is a scheme where some national speed limit roads that have an accident rate above the national average are having the limit reduced to 50mph.”

Other speed limits in the Melton area which have been introduced through this initiative are:

* Long Lane, Belvoir Road and Wood Lane, Redmile/Barkestone – RRI 50mph Speed Limit – 2nd September 2019;

* Melton Road, Long Clawson – RRI 50mph Speed Limit – 30th September 2019;

* Sproxton to Croxton Kerrial – RRI 50mph Speed Limit – 21st October 2019;

* Scalford Road / Melton Road, Melton/Scalford – RRI 40/50mph Speed Limit – 4th November 2019;

* Oakham Road/Knossington Road, Somerby & Somerby Road, Cold Overton – RRI 50mph Speed Limit - 25th November 2019;

* Wymondham Drift / the Drift Road – RRI 50mph Speed Limit – 20th January 2020.