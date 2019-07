Funding has been agreed to retain Melton’s ‘face-to-face’ Citizen’s Advice service after fears it would revert to just a phoneline operation.

Proposed cuts to the way it was funded would have meant the existing service being too expensive to run.

But residents can visit staff, at the council’s Parkside offices, between 9.30am and 3pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, or call 0300 330 1025 for an appointment or advice.