Melton residential road to be closed for 19 days

Householders on a Melton residential road are being warned it will be closed to traffic later this month for 19 days.

Leicestershire County Council has agreed to the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order on Brownlow Crescent from January 20 to enable Severn Trent Water to work on a water main.

A County Hall spokesperson, who said the authority apologised for any inconvenience caused, said: “A road closure is required on Brownlow Crescent for its entire length for 19 days.

“The order will be implemented for public safety, so Severn Trent Water and its contractors can carry out water mains renewal work.”