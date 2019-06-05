Melton MP meets President Trump and welcomes his UK visit

Rutland and Melton MP Sir Alan Duncan met US President Donald Trump at this week’s State Banquet and gave his full support to the visit.

Some politicians declined to attend the function with the Queen and protestors have been on the streets of London objecting to some of his controversial opinions and policies on issues such as climate control and immigration.

But Sir Alan said it was in the UK’s best interests to welcome Mr Trump and debate any concerns and disagreements in a ‘constructive mannner’.

Sir Alan told the Melton Times: “The US is our closest and most powerful ally and it is right that President Trump should be welcomed to the UK for a State Visit.

“Our shared history and common ideals, not to mention considerable trading relationship, make us ideal partners, now and in the future.

“The visit itself has gone extremely well, providing an invaluable opportunity to strengthen these ties.

“On those issues on which we disagree, it is right that we raise those concerns in a grown-up, frank but constructive manner, as all good friends would.

“That is what Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party should have done, rather than snubbing the democratically elected leader of the United States to score party political points.”