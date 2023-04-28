The Melton Borough Council elections will be held on Thursday May 4

We will be running profiles of all the candidates in the 28 wards over the next few days. Here is the first batch:

MELTON NEWPORT

Rob Bindloss (Con)

My family and I live in the Newport ward of Melton near the Country Park where we walk our dogs. I am proud to be standing as a candidate for the Newport ward. For the past 4 years I have enjoyed being a town centre ward councillor, I also work at a local charity as a tutor teaching mechanics, in particularly motorcycle restoration which is also a hobby of mine.

Margaret Glancy (Ind)

I have been a Newport Ward Councillor for nearly eight years. I have lived in Newport Ward for 34 years. My husband and I settled in Melton Mowbray after deciding to end our travelling with the RAF. I am now retired having specialised in finance and administration. My attitude is very ‘can do’ and I have a proven track record of achievements. I believe the only way to get things done and make sound decisions is to be Independent without the restrictions of political party politics and practices.

Vanessa Jackson (Lab)

Vanessa has lived in Newport for many years, mum of three and loves living close to the country park, with a keen interest in all things green. With many changes in Melton - good and bad. I want our town to thrive, with the facilities we need to call Melton a great place to live and work. My concerns: GP and NHS dentist numbers; no overnight minor injuries/urgent care unit; moving St Mary’s birth centre to Leicester; without a bus route to Nottingham, some struggle to attend hospital.

Simon Lumley (Ind)

I have been a councillor on Melton Borough Council representing Melton Newport Ward for the past 12 years. In that time I have worked tirelessly on improving people’s lives and many things around the town centre, including going further to resolve reported individual personal matter, escalated individual council housing repairs and moves, cleaning up public grot spot areas prone to litter and fly-tipping. I recently lobbied for new council car parking payment machines, which include card payment and payment on exit.

Bruce Midgley (Ind)

I am standing for a position on council for Newport ward and I have worked and lived in Melton for 20 years. I have decided to stand, because the decline in the town has gone on for far too long because of a lack of action. I want to be a voice for the town while bringing energy, youth,and ambition. The town does not get better by chance it gets better by change.

Rebecca Smith (Con)

I’m serving my first term as Melton’s youngest ever councillor. I grew up in Melton Mowbray, attending local schools and colleges, and my daughter attends a local nursery. I currently work at a local SEN school and I am very proud to support and promote inclusivity, equality, and equality of opportunity. I am passionate about giving people a voice and ensuring that their voice is heard, as I believe this is a vital part of democracy.

Tim Webster (Con)

I have lived in Newport Ward for over 28 years and look forward to representing you on any issues you may have. I am the current Senior Town Warden for the Melton Town Estate, and as a councillor this could be advantageous - bringing the two parties together and working together on projects and championing Melton Mowbray. You may recognise me from my 33 years as an Auctioneer at Melton Mowbray Cattle Market and Shouler and Son.

MELTON WARWICK

Sam Ellis (Con)

I moved to Melton Mowbray in 2000 after I had served in the army. I currently work for the NHS caring for young adults with autism. I started Melton Town FC in 2004, and we are now enjoying the highest level of football ever seen in the town. Melton needs a strong voice with local know-how. I would like to ensure that the link road gets completed, and help provide better services for those with special and mental health needs.

Alison Freer (Con)

I am a teacher at Wreake Valley Academy in Syston, but I have worked in prisons, and as an assistant headteacher at a Special Education Needs school. My career as a Councillor for Warwick Ward has spanned 16 years, including a year as the Mayor of the borough. I am passionate about our young people, our economy and our wider community. If re-elected, I will continue to serve the community and be a strong advocate for the place I love.

Susan Hammond (Lab)

Sue grew up in South Leicestershire; after university, joined the civil service; worked in Leicester Jobcentre, specialising in placing disabled people into work; then she was transferred to Whitehall and worked on policy for the Department of Work and Pensions, and the Department of Health. She said: “I believe my career and experience enable me to contribute to the wider concerns of our community. My promise to you is to always listen to your concerns and work with all elected councillors constructively.”

Allen Thwaites (Ind)

Allen has lived in Melton for 40 years and for over 10 years campaigned for local social care services, particularly Gretton Court. He was formerly a business and IT consultant working with multi-national companies achieving control and development of their capabilities. Recently people will know him for his former driving school, developing skills in all ages and capabilities. My focus is to get value for our Council Tax and rebuild a borough we are proud of with appropriate infrastructure and sufficient jobs.

