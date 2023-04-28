Melton Council elections 2023: Melton Craven, Frisby and Gaddesby candidates

This page contains details on the people contesting Melton Craven, Frisby and Gaddesby wards and the issues they are campaigning on.

MELTON CRAVEN

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ian Atherton (Con)

Ian Atherton (Melton Craven)

I have lived in the Craven Ward for over 25 years. I settled in Melton following 23 years’ service in the Army. I am happily married with two grown up daughters and 8 grandchildren. With over £1m of the levelling up fund having been allocated to town centre improvements, I’m keen to see that it gets spent in the best way, for the benefit of the whole borough.

Sharon Brown (Ind)

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve lived in Melton most of my life. I’m passionate about getting the town centre thriving again. I’ve shown how passionate I am by setting up the craft market, 1940s weekend and vegan market. .I’ve run a food bank for three years. I would aim to push for more services for teenagers. I’m against our taxpayers’ money being wasted on building a hotel. The levelling-up fund investment should have been shared throughout the town. The only way to get things done without party politics is to vote Independent.

Jeanne Douglas (Con)

Eric Brown (Frisby)

I have lived in Craven Ward for many years and have been your councillor since 2011. As a former civil servant with the Department of Employment, I understand the need for educational opportunities and the importance of good quality jobs in the area, whilst ensuring that those who are unemployed, disabled and long-term sick are well cared for in the community. I also worked to achieve the improvements works being undertaken on the town centre flats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Freer (Ind)

I want the town to have a second GP surgery and improve leisure provision. I am passionate about tackling anti-social behaviour with better facilities for youngsters. I am passionate about my role on the Melton BID and helping the town thrive. We have seen a significant decline and change is needed before it’s too late. Independent businesses need further support and I want to see a growing number of businesses coming into this town and flourishing. We need to look at the rates and at more cost effective parking.

Tim Litt (Lab)

Margaret Clay (Frisby)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Tim Litt has lived with his family for 27 years in Melton and been active in the community through youth sports coaching. Also, a researcher, he has taken a keen interest in climate change and green energy issues He said: “My promise is always to listen to your concerns and work with other councillors constructively on local problems. We all want to see another GP surgery. Labour supports efforts to find a suitable site. But selling a piece of council property is only the start.”

FRISBY

Eric Brown (Ind)

I have lived in Melton for 80 years of my life and I’ve run different businesses in town. I may be old but I have a lot of experience that I think I could use as a councillor. I believe we could work to make pubs and village halls more vibrant for village life. I’ve helped with all sorts of charities. I’d fight to keep bus services and listen to my constituents. We need to break this one-party control and this is why I’m standing as an Independent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronan Browne (Frisby)

Ronan Browne (Con)

For the last 4 years I have worked hard with our Parish Councils to ensure the voice of our villages has been heard. I was born and raised in a farming family and I am very committed to improving rural life and protecting our identity. I listen to all points of view, and translate residents’ concerns into action. I will ensure we continue to support the most vulnerable in our Borough, and work with the Police to reduce rural crime.

Margaret Clay (Lab)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Margaret has lived all her life in villages of Melton Borough. Her children attended village primary and Melton secondary schools, serving as a school governor, and volunteer at a Melton food bank. She worked in training and careers advisory services and as Business Manager of a large community college. Margaret said: “I understand the difficulties that village residents often have in accessing work, education, leisure, and medical and dental treatment and promise to speak for all and do what is best for the local community.”

GADDESBY

Bob Child (Con)

Sharon Brown (Melton Craven)

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have lived in the Gaddesby Ward my whole life, formerly in Burton Lazars and now in Great Dalby. I worked for over 50 years in the finance department of Melton Borough Council and as a result have built up a wealth of knowledge. If re-elected I’ll ensure that I put residents of our ward first. I will continue to work with the police to reduce rural crime and promote/enforce road safety and promote anti-littering initiatives and tackle dog fouling.

Adrienne Holland (Lab)

I was born in Melton Mowbray and have lived here for most of my life. My working life was in education. I retired as Headteacher of The Grove School after many extremely happy years. Since then, I have been involved in various voluntary organisations. I am very committed to Melton and its community and would like to see the town and surrounding villages become a bustling hub again with much more affordable ‘green and sustainable’ housing and a greater variety of shops.

Jeanne Douglas (Melton Craven)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tim Litt (Melton Craven)

Adrienne Holland (Gaddesby)

Lee Freer (Melton Craven)