Fidias Panayiotou was elected as an MEP in Cyprus.

He had never voted before and stood as an independent.

His popularity has been attributed with increasing voter turnout.

Fidias was a “bulwark” to rise of the far-right party in Cyprus.

A YouTuber walks into the European Parliament and takes his seat in the chamber.

It might sound like the start of a prank video, or a modern twist on an old joke, but it is about to become a reality for Cyprus star Fidias Panayiotou.

Not since Mr Smith was sent to Washington 85 years ago has a more unprepared figure entered the cauldron of the political sphere. The 24-year-old, who has described his election as an MEP as a “miracle”, was voted in as an independent at the recent elections on the continent.

The YouTube star, who goes by Fidias on the platform and has 2.62m subscribers, came third in the EU elections in his home nation of Cyprus. He gained a whopping 19.4% of the vote and he actually acted as a bulwark against the rising tide of the far-right, which made massive gains Europe-wide in the votes.

Panagiotis Tsangaris, journalist and political analyst at DigitalTree, told Euractiv that if it “wasn’t for Fidias, we would have probably seen ELAM (the far-right party) at 20%”. Official data from Cyprus showed that the YouTuber attracted substantial support in rural villages.

Here’s all you need to know:

Why did Fidias stand for election?

The YouTube star has no previous political experience and admitted to having never previously voted. But Politico reported at the start of June that he decided to rub because he can’t abide the continued rule of “nerds” in Brussels.

He announced his candidacy earlier this year and submitted the paperwork together with his father, who is a priest, in April. Fidias explained: “I heard somewhere that if you are not satisfied with things around you and you want them to change, you have to be the change.

“Why did I choose to be independent? Because I can’t fit into moulds. Because I want you to know that I have no party interests to serve.”

He also stated at the time his goal was not to get elected but to inspire young people to get interested in politics.

YouTube star Fidias has been elected as an MEP. Photos by Fidias via YouTube | Fidias via YouTube

How has he reacted to being elected?

Following his surprise election, Fidias told state broadcaster CyBC that it was a “shock” and described it as a “miracle”, BBC News reports. He added: “The parties should take it as a warning that they must modernise and listen to the people."