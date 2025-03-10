A graphic showing the populations which would be governed in the rival proposals for the local government reorganisation for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland

Leaders of the seven Leicestershire district councils and Rutland County Council are to meet a key government minister tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss their plan for streamlining local government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government wants to abolish the current two-tier structure to eradicate duplicated services and release extra funding.

The district council leaders favour a new set-up which would divide Leicestershire into two councils, a north and a south, with Melton and Rutland both part of the northern authority, plus a Leicester City Council , all overseen by a Mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An opposing proposal has been forwarded by Leicestershire County Council, with a single council for Leicestershire, a city council with expanded boundaries, the retention of Rutland Council, and a governing Mayor.

From left, Leicester City Council Mayor Peter Soulsby, Melton Borough Council leader Pip Allnatt and Leicestershire County Council acting leader Deborah Taylor, who were all at Thursday's meeting to debate rival Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland devolution plans

There are indications that Leicester City Council is to forward a third different plan involving it having expanded city boundaries to ensure the new council was financially viable.

Leaders from all of the councils met for the first time on Thursday with interim plans needing to be submitted to government by March 21.

And tomorrow the district leaders will meet with Baroness Sharon Taylor, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to argue their case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on Thursday’s meeting of all council leaders, the district leader said in a joint-statement: “It was good to get everyone round the table to discuss what will be the biggest change in local government for 50 years.”

Their statement add: "Our focus right now is to establish how best we unlock the benefits of devolution, whilst also ensuring the best way of structuring local government in the area.

"It is on this latter point where we disagree, and think the idea of one massive council providing all services for the whole of the county is fundamentally flawed, leading to two imbalanced councils in Leicestershire, and would also fail to realise the benefits of devolution for years to come.

"Working as a group of eight councils, with experience of all council services, we collectively have a very good understanding of what our communities need - whether that's social care, roads, housing, bin collections or leisure - and we believe that three well-balanced councils providing these services is the best solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've requested further meetings with the county and city councils and will look to reconvene once we receive feedback from government on our interim plans.

"We will continue to engage with our residents and stakeholders on this important matter so as to ensure that before the November deadline we come up with the best possible proposal for government to consider.”

Commenting on the meeting with district and city leaders to discuss rival plans, county council leader, Councillor Deborah Taylor, commented: “The meeting was constructive in that it confirmed agreement to seeking devolution across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

“There was agreement to meet again after the county council elections (in May) and to discuss the final proposals due in November, which will need to take into account the government feedback on the interim proposals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Taylor says County Hall’s One Council for Leicestershire plan would save £30M a year and protect vital services.

The new arrangements for Leicestershire will come into force around 2028 or 2029 with details probably finalised next year.