We want to help Melton rediscover some of the past glories and to be a place to be proud of.

'We were elected on promises to root out waste'

By Andrew Innes and Kerry Knight
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
Reform UK Leicestershire county councillors Andrew Innes and Kerry KnightReform UK Leicestershire county councillors Andrew Innes and Kerry Knight
It is our great privilege to have been elected to be your county councillors for Melton East and Melton West.

In what turned out to be an historic day, not only did Reform UK win in Melton Mowbray, but we also won enough seats across Leicestershire to take minority control of the council.

This is the first time in over two decades that the Conservatives have lost overall control.

Reform UK also took control of 10 other county councils and minority control of a further three councils.

Reform's councillors have congratulated Siggy Atherton on becoming mayorReform's councillors have congratulated Siggy Atherton on becoming mayor
We understand we have a responsibility to deliver for our local communities and our country to put the ‘Great’ back into Great Britain and build something that we can all be proud of for today and for future generations.

We were elected on promises to root out waste, and to bring common sense decisions back to the council operation.

To not spend money on gimmicks and woke ideology, but to divert this money to things that matter to residents.

That is our mission, and we will work tirelessly to achieve this.

As Reform UK we are proud of Britain’s past, we want to keep our traditions, but we also want to build for the future.

It was great to see the town come together to celebrate VE Day and the 1940s weekend.

Congratulations to Sharon Butcher and everyone involved for organising such a fantastic event, which attracted so many people to visit our town.

We would also like to congratulate Councillor Siggy Atherton on becoming the new Mayor for Melton.

We are keen to work with Melton Borough Council to the benefit of Melton residents.

We have had an initial talk with Pip Allnatt, the leader of the council, and we will be arranging a more formal meeting soon.

Melton Mowbray is a great town, with great people and fantastic history.

We want to help Melton rediscover some of the past glories and to be a place to be proud of.

If you have any concerns about county council operations, or need help with council bureaucracy, please feel free to contact us by email at [email protected] or [email protected] please.

