A sign in Melton Mowbray warning dog owners about their responsibilties

Views are being sought on how irresponsible dog owners should be dealt with across the Melton borough.

The ‘Promoting Responsible Dog Ownership’ Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) has been in place since 2020 and gives more authoritative powers to help both the police and council tackle dog- related anti-social behaviour.

It not only acts as a deterrent but allows officers to take action against offences such as dog fouling and keeping a dog under control, giving them the power to tackle offences and issue fines to anyone breaching the order.

The council is consulting with the public to ensure the PSPO is still fit for purpose and viewed as a valuable part of promoting responsible dog ownership within the borough.

The order is due to expire on 31 December 2025, and the council are looking to extend the order for another three years.

It covers four main topics – dog Fouling in specified areas; failing to produce a device or other means of removing dog faeces on demand; dogs on Lead by Direction; and Dog Exclusion in Enclosed Children’s Play Areas.

Currently, anyone who breaches the orders may be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100, with the chance of further action being taken and a maximum fine of £1,000.

A borough resident was recently prosecuted and ordered to pay a total of £1,324 in costs for failing to pick up after their dog.

Cllr Sarah Cox, chair of the Safer Melton Partnership, said: “This order helps us to reinforce responsible dog ownership in the borough, keeping children’s play areas and open spaces safe and ensuring our environment and streets are clean.

“Currently residents are able to report instances of dog related anti-social behaviour on our website.

"Having these orders in place allows us to investigate and act on the information shared.

“Your feedback will play a vital role in our considerations as to whether we extend any or all of these Public Space Protections Orders for another three years.”

The consultation will run until midnight on July 23 and is available, along with a draft copy of the order, at: https://haveyoursay.melton.gov.uk/housing-and-community-services/pspoextension – paper copies can also be requested by calling 01664 502 502 or from the Melton Borough Council offices.