The Melton Borough Council offices in Parkside

Support is growing for the creation of a town council in Melton Mowbray as part of the ongoing reorganisation of local government in Leicestershire.

The current two-tier structure in this area, comprised of Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council, is set to be abolished with the government committed to streamlining the way councils govern.

Rival proposals have been put forward for a new set-up, with the county council favouring one large super council for Leicestershire and the district councils wanting the county divided into north and south councils, with Melton and Rutland part of the northern authority.

Former Melton Borough Council leader and county council opposition leader, Matthew O’Callaghan, is concerned that a local voice for Melton Mowbray residents will be severely diluted with both proposals.

He points out that parish councils would still be able to represents the views of villagers on matters such as planning and highways but town dwellers would be denied that opportunity.

Mr O’Callaghan told the Melton Times: “In the past I would have fought tooth and nail to retain the borough of Melton and its council, but recent decisions lead me to believe that it has outlived its usefulness and that membership of a larger authority, ideally a North Leicestershire Council, would be preferable to represent our best interests.

"Whichever structure is adopted, North Leicestershire Council or the enlarged Leicestershire County Council, we need a Melton Mowbray Town Council to put forward our views and to be consulted on a similar basis to the parish councils.

"The establishment of a Melton Mowbray Town Council must be included in any proposals put to the government.”

Mr O’Callaghan has called on Melton Borough Council to start work immediately on the concept of a town council so that councillors can be elected in time for the new local government structure to take effect, which is estimated to be around 2028 or 2029.

His sentiments were echoed by borough council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, who described the need for a town council for Melton as a ‘no brainer’.

Charnwood Borough Council has already formally discussed the idea of a town council, probably based in Loughborough, and Councillor Allnatt said a Melton town council had been debated ‘informally’.

But he said the government’s position on creating town councils appeared to have changed since the process started, when it said they would not be prevented.

Councillor Allnatt added: “Since then, the government has told all councils across England that the new arrangements, whatever they are, ought to include an element of ‘community’ involvement but the letter from civil servants seeks to exclude using parishes and town councils as the vehicle for that.

“Frankly, I think that is outrageous and completely bonkers.”

Deputy borough council leader, Margaret Glancy, is also in favour of a town council.

“A town council is something the Independent Group have considered and support,” she said.

"As Pip says, it is a no brainer.

"Whilst town councils should be treated separately from the Local Government Reorganisation there is a need to implement them at the same time.

“This is something that has been discussed generally but will no doubt be discussed more going forward to reach a formal position.”