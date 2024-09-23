Saxby Road, which is set to close for two weeks next month for essential work on the bypass

Motorists are being warned that yet another major route serving Melton Mowbray is about to be closed for work to take place on the town’s partial bypass.

Saxby Road, which is used by a lot of traffic heading into and around the town from the A1, will close on Monday October 7 and not reopen until Sunday October 20.

Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order to enable essential work on the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

More delays are expected in Melton following extended closures this summer of both the Scalford Road and the A606 Burton Road at the same time for work on the NEMMDR. Burton Road was also closed to traffic at the start of the year.

On the upcoming Saxby Road closure, a County Hall spokesperson said: “The road closure is required to install a culvert to prevent flooding at this location prior to the new roundabout being built for the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road.

"To prevent HGVs from cutting through the minor routes and to prevent deterioration of the network, there will be temporary 7.5-tonne weight restrictions in place and temporary road closures at the junction with Saxby Road and Freeby Lane and Woodfood Lane.

"Access for these routes will be available from the A607 and these closures will be monitored.”

In addition, only residents will be permitted to access Main Road, Brentingby; the unnamed road from the B676 to Main Street, Freeby; and Wyfordby Lane, Freeby.

Click HERE to see road closure updates on the NEMMDR project.