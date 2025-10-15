"They made promises to the electorate that had no plan or evidence behind them.

Councillor Dan Harrison (Reform UK), leader of Leicestershire County Council

Leicestershire’s Reform UK group says Council Tax is expected to rise in April next year despite a manifesto pledge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, which took over control of Leicestershire County Council in May’s election, has been accused of a ‘web of lies’ by making tax promises with ‘no plan or evidence behind them’.

In the run-up to the election, the group pledged to ‘deliver for the local people’ by ‘lowering’ County Hall’s share of tax bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new position also marks a U-turn on county leader Dan Harrison’s comments just last month, when he insisted at a Scrutiny Commission meeting that lower taxes and no service cuts were possible and that he was aiming to do that in the coming year’s (2026/27) budget.

Councillor Deborah Taylor (Conservative), leader of the opposition on Leicestershire County Council

Similar positions are being taken by Reform-led councils across the country, with the majority of those under the party’s control now saying they expect to put up Council Tax. These include nearby Derbyshire County Council and Warwickshire County Council.

When he pledged to lower taxes and not cut services, the Leicestershire leader’s plan was branded ‘bonkers economics’ by opposition councillors.

An additional £8.12M already needs to be found for this year (2025/26) compared to when the budget – which had already identified a £91M gap by the end of 2027/28 – was agreed in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each one per cent rise in the tax generates around £4M for the local authority.

Finance officers at the authority were warning ahead of September’s meeting that savings options will ‘inevitably’ need to include ‘stopping or reducing’ services if Leicestershire County Council is to balance its books – something it is legally bound to do.

Now, Councillor Harrison has confirmed the tax is expected to rise for residents in April.

He said his current ‘ambition’ is hold that increase at three per cent, rather than the full five per cent which has been allowed by government over recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader’s new position has sparked criticism from his political rivals.

Conservative leader of the opposition, Deborah Taylor, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) she was ‘not surprised’ but ‘extremely disappointed’.

She said: “We are all well aware of the financial situation at the county council.

“What I am extremely disappointed by is that a reduction in Council Tax was one of the main campaign messages that Reform UK stood on across Leicestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They made promises to the electorate that had no plan or evidence behind them.

“I, like most of Leicestershire residents, will feel they have been strung along with a web of lies, and Reform UK are finding out they cannot deliver on any of their promises.”

Councillor Harrison told the LDRS: “We were elected to cut costs and have a laser focus on efficiency.

“And we’re making progress with a major efficiency review getting under way soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re leading the way for other councils with this pioneering deep dive which will pinpoint where more savings can be found.

“Of course I want to keep Council Tax rises to a minimum and my ambition is to peg it at three per cent.

"I’m working hard to do that but also listening to what this would mean for our services.

“It’s important we get this right. It’s too early in the budget cycle to give precise figures but when more analysis is done over the next month or so, we’ll be able to say more about our proposals.”