Councillor Dan Harrison, new Reform UK leader of Leicestershire County Council Credit: LDRS

Key policy questions have been answered by Reform UK’s newly-elected leader of Leicestershire County Council, Councillor Dan Harrison.

The party secured 25 of the 55 seats available at the recent local elections – just shy of what it needed to form a majority.

The Conservatives, which had led the council for more than two decades, became the main opposition, falling from 42 seats in 2021 to 15.

Little was known about Reform’s intentions for Leicestershire ahead of the county vote.

This is what Councillor Harrison had to say when questioned by the LDRS.

Question: Communities in Leicestershire have been hit hard by flooding in recent years, with many homes and businesses left underwater for the second time in around 12 months this January. What will Reform do to reduce risk and support those impacted?

DH: I’ve already arranged to meet with senior officers. We’ve got a list of priorities, that will be one of our priorities to discuss because we’ve got to do something. We can’t just allow certain areas of Leicestershire to be badly flooded every year.

Question: We receive a lot of concerns over social care from those who rely on it. How will you make sure the most vulnerable adults and children are supported?

DH: We’re going to be supporting them. The Conservatives have cut lots of services. We’re not. We’re not going to be cutting any services, we’re going to be looking at the ability of the county council and the efficiency [of the council to pay for them], and this will be an external company of experts who’ll make that case for us.

Question: Three plans have been put forward for the potential political restructure of Leicestershire. One would see a single council created for Leicestershire on existing city/county boundaries. The second would see two councils created for Leicestershire, again on existing city/county boundaries. The third would see Leicester’s borders extended into Leicestershire. Which plan do you support?

DH: At the moment I am supporting Leicestershire, but I will be meeting leaders of the seven district councils soon. So I will be trying to do things and look at other people, how they see it and view it. But, it’s all about the money. Which will be the most efficient? And at the moment I think that’s the [single council for Leicestershire].

Question: And no extension of Leicester’s borders?

DH: No, we won’t be ceding territory to the city at a blink as the Tories did. We’re going to be different, we’re going to do things in a different way.

Question: What will you do to ensure rural communities have access to public transport?

DH: If we’ve got efficiency and if we’ve got savings, we can then do something. But, we’ve got to review the buses because the problem was we had buses driving around with two or three people in and there was no take-up.

Question: Reform UK has promised an audit of the county council’s finances to identify waste and efficiencies. How are you going to fund the audit given the council’s difficult financial position?

DH: We’ll find that sort of money because it’s vital. It’s vital. We’ll be able to do that, don’t worry.