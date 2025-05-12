Reform UK elects group leader ahead of key council meeting
The party celebrated major success at the county ballot, winning 25 of the 55 seats to become the dominant party despite previously having no councillors at County Hall.
They elected Daniel Harrison (Ashby de la Zouch division) as leader and Whitwick representative, Joseph Boam, as deputy leader.
The Conservatives had held power for 24 years but they won just 15 seats in the local elections.
Reform UK do not have sufficient seats to take overall control of the council and the Tories have pledged to offer strong opposition.
And it is unclear at this stage whether any coalitions will be struck with any of the other parties – the Liberal Democrats have 11 seats, Labour has two and both the Greens and Independents have one each.
Councillor Harrison was first elected to the county councillor as a Conservative in 2017 but joined Reform UK in February – he has run businesses for three decades and is a former British judo champion.
He said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Leicestershire County Council.
“What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we are now the largest party on the council.
"The people of Leicestershire have given this council a clear mandate for serious change.”
A new overall leader, chair and vice-chair will be elected on Wednesday, when members of the various committees will also be selected.