Councillor Dan Harrison (left) and Joseph Boam, who have been elected as leader and deputy leader, respectively, for Reform UK on Leicestershire County Council

Reform UK has elected its group leader on Leicestershire County Council ahead of Wednesday’s first full council meeting since the recent elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party celebrated major success at the county ballot, winning 25 of the 55 seats to become the dominant party despite previously having no councillors at County Hall.

They elected Daniel Harrison (Ashby de la Zouch division) as leader and Whitwick representative, Joseph Boam, as deputy leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservatives had held power for 24 years but they won just 15 seats in the local elections.

Reform UK do not have sufficient seats to take overall control of the council and the Tories have pledged to offer strong opposition.

And it is unclear at this stage whether any coalitions will be struck with any of the other parties – the Liberal Democrats have 11 seats, Labour has two and both the Greens and Independents have one each.

Councillor Harrison was first elected to the county councillor as a Conservative in 2017 but joined Reform UK in February – he has run businesses for three decades and is a former British judo champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Leicestershire County Council.

“What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we are now the largest party on the council.

"The people of Leicestershire have given this council a clear mandate for serious change.”

A new overall leader, chair and vice-chair will be elected on Wednesday, when members of the various committees will also be selected.