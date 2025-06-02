Political row erupts over council car park error

The covered payment machines in the council's Burton Street car park in Melton Mowbray

A political row has erupted over a Melton Borough Council ‘clerical error’ which has led to charges being suspended in all of the authority’s town centre car parks.

The opposition Conservative group has demanded answers from the ruling Labour and Independent coalition on why it happened.

They say the lack of revenue from the suspension of charges – between May 22 and June 14 – will hit Melton taxpayers in the pocket and that the Tories had opposed an increase in parking charges.

It is understood that the error was related to the council not fully advertising the increased parking charges prior to them being adopted in April – that has now been addressed but the increases cannot come into play until June 14.

Hitting back at the Conservative comments, council leader Pip Allnatt said the authority had been transparent about the error, it was conducting an investigation into why it happened and he urged Tory councillors ‘to stop posturing and get a life’.

A statement from the borough council Conservative group says: “While the unexpected three-week period of free parking may have temporarily boosted footfall for businesses, this mistake carries serious financial consequences.

"The lost revenue, coupled with the cost of rectifying the error and conducting investigations, will burden taxpayers and threaten funding for vital local services.

"With reserves already stretched thin, residents deserve answers and accountability.

"The Conservative group is actively gathering the full facts and will issue a comprehensive statement in the coming days.

"We will hold this administration to account for its mismanagement and push for transparency and financial responsibility.”

On the raised parking fees, the Tories also say in the statement: "We actively opposed the increase and instead urged a continued freeze on charges, as we have done since 2020, to support local businesses and residents.”

In response, Councillor Allnatt (Labour) said: “As soon as the minor error was discovered by our own staff there has been full transparency, and an independent review has been initiated to establish the reasons and lessons to be learned which will be reported to our audit committee.

"The worst that has happened is that our residents have had three weeks free parking covering school half-term.

"Conservatives need to stop posturing and get a life.

“Meanwhile we are getting on with things that matter.”

Councillor Allnatt said the car park price changes represented ‘small increases, with some reductions, after a five-year freeze’ and ‘are simply to pay for car park improvements and increased running costs’.

He added: “Let me be absolutely truthful. The Conservative group did not actively oppose the increase in charges.

“No Conservatives attended any meetings when the decisions were taken, nor did they make any representations to me on the subject either before or after the proposals were published.

"The Conservatives ought to come clean and be truthful about which of their two statements is their policy.

“First, they say that they are opposed to any increases at all after five years. Second, concern for lost revenue.”