Rupert Matthews, the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland's Police and Crime Commissioner

Residents across Leicestershire and Rutland are being asked if they are happy to pay an extra £1.56 a month in Council Tax to fund police services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rupert Matthews, Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland's Police and Crime Commissioner, has launched a survey asking for their views as he formulates his budget for 2025-2026.

Proceeds from Council Tax bills goes to the county, borough and parish councils plus fire services and police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Matthews, a Conservative Party PCC, wants to know how much county residents are prepared to pay for policing, victim support, crime prevention and community safety, which is known as the ‘Policing Precept'.

He said today: "Over half the funding for policing Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland comes from local taxpayers.

"Thanks to their ongoing support we have been able to invest in key areas to retain Leicestershire's position as a top performing force.

"Following the previous government's Uplift programme we gained 332 more officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition, improvements have been made to contact management and a dedicated crime prevention directorate has been introduced.

"All of this progress is now at risk following the government's announcement on police funding.

"I want to protect the progress that has been made since 2021 and without an increase in the policing precept, that will be impossible.”

He added: "Thanks to inflation, cost increases, an unfair funding formula and the fact that the government is now only picking up part of the increase in employers' national insurance contributions, without an increase in the amount of funding from local people there will inevitably be reductions in service. It will also affect our ability to invest to produce efficiencies in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I am aware that the financial picture is tough for most households.

"That's why it is so important to hear from local residents.

"The government has announced that PCCs are able to increase the precept by £14 per year for a Band D property, and I am keen to hear what people feel about that."

Leicestershire County Council has indicated it wants to raise its share of Council Tax bills for an average Band D property by £1.54 a week from April. Melton Borough Council has yet to set its share.

Click HERE to access the PCC’s survey online.