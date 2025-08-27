A red cross daubed on a mini roundabout on Dalby Road, Melton, near Swallowdale Primary School

Police say the daubing of a red cross on a mini roundabout at Asfordby is being treated as criminal damage.

Crosses have also been painted on at least two other mini roundabouts in Melton Mowbray in an apparent copycat gesture following a trend in other towns and cities in England.

Painting the cross of St George on roundabouts, road signs and walls and the flying of multiple England fans is believed to be part an online right wing movement called ‘Operation Raise the Colours’.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “Officers from the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area have received one report of a mini roundabout in Main Street, Asfordby, being painted.

Another mini roundabout in Dalby Road with the cross of St George painted on it

“The report was made on Monday August 25.

“Due to the cost incurred to the local authority for the paint to be removed from the road marking, the incident is being treated as criminal damage. Enquiries are continuing.”

A Melton Borough Council spokesperson commented: “Melton Borough Council supports the flying of our national flag and respects the right of people to do so.

“We do not condone acts of vandalism and graffiti and have existing policies to deal with these kinds of issues, and will prioritise action to address anything which creates a safety risk or includes offensive or harmful content.

“We are committed to maintaining public spaces that support community cohesion and are safe, inclusive, and respectful for all members of our community.

“We encourage residents to report any concerns via our website or by contacting our Safer Communities team.

"Where appropriate, we will work with partners including the police to assess and respond to any incidents.”