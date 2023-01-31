News you can trust since 1859
Photo ID needed to vote in Melton Council elections

Residents of the Melton borough are being advised that they will need to provide a form of photo identification for the first time to vote in May’s local elections.

By Nick Rennie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 3:29pm
Photo ID will be needed to vote in the upcoming Melton elections
A passport or driving licence are among the acceptable documents, as is a blue badge parking warrant and a bus pass.

If you don’t have an accepted photo ID, you can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate.

New councillors will be elected for Melton Borough Council on Thursday May 4.

