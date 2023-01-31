Photo ID needed to vote in Melton Council elections
Residents of the Melton borough are being advised that they will need to provide a form of photo identification for the first time to vote in May’s local elections.
A passport or driving licence are among the acceptable documents, as is a blue badge parking warrant and a bus pass.
If you don’t have an accepted photo ID, you can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate.
New councillors will be elected for Melton Borough Council on Thursday May 4.